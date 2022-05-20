PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on 50 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

05/20/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on 50 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

Bustleton Pike, North Hampton Township;

Brownsville Road, Lower Southampton and Middletown townships;

Allentown Road, West Rockhill and Milford townships and Trumbauersville Borough;

Irish Meeting House Road, Bedminster Township; and

Maple Avenue, Middletown Township.

Chester County

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), New Garden, Kennett, and East Marlborough townships;

Route 23 (Ridge Road), East Vincent Township;

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road), East Coventry and East Vincent townships;

Cambridge Road, Honey Brook Township;

Bulltown Road, Warwick Township;

St. Peters Road, North Coventry and Warwick townships; and

St, Mathews Road, West Vincent Township.

Kaolin Road, Kennett Township;

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Township Line Road), Springfield and Haverford townships;

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322, Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Route 291, Trainer and Eddystone boroughs and Ridley, Chester, and Tinicum townships;

Route 352, City of Chester, Parkside and Brookhaven boroughs, and Middletown, Edgemont, and Thornbury townships;

Cheyney Road, Thornbury and Concord townships; and

Thornton Road, Thornbury and Concord Township;

Cedar Grove Road, Marple Township;

Marple Road, Marple and Haverford townships;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Springfield, and Upper Darby townships and Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, Media, Morton, and Swarthmore boroughs;

Beatty Road, Nether Providence and Springfield township;

Concord Road, Chester, Concord, and Aston townships;

Larkin Road, Upper Chichester Township;

Aston Mills Road, Aston Township;

Bodley Road, Chester Heights Borough and Aston Township; and

Garnet Mine Road, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships.

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Limerick Township.

Philadelphia County

Interstate 95 and ramps;

I-76 and ramps;

Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway);

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and ramps;

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) and outer lanes;

U.S. 1 (City Avenue);

U.S. 13;

Chestnut Street;

Walnut Street);

Route 73 (Cottman Avenue);

Route 291;

Aramingo Avenue;

Rhawn Street;

Castor Avenue;

Kelly Drive;

Oregon Avenue;

Mount Airy Road/Wadsworth Avenue;

Chew Avenue;

Willits Avenue/Welsh Road; and

Rising Sun Avenue/Verree Road.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2022, PennDOT has used more than 7,550 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.pa.gov and clicking on "Submit A Roadway Concern."

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

