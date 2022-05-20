DOH News Release: DOH issues red placard to Golden Duck Chinese Restaurant in Honolulu

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and shut down Golden Duck Restaurant located at 1221 S. King St. in Honolulu.

The food establishment, operated by Wong and Fu, LLC received the red placard on May 18 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on May 18, the DOH inspector noted the following critical violations:

Food held at improper cold temperatures;

Multiple instances of cross contamination

Improper employee handwashing

Roaches found in the storage area and pest droppings on food containers

DOH is requiring the restaurant to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

Establishment must correct all temperature violations listed on inspection report

All cross-contamination issues must be fixed and refrigerators organized to avoid cross contamination

Employees need to follow proper handwashing procedure, and wash hands after engaging in activity which may contaminate hands.

Food storage equipment and several areas require cleaning, to remove old food, grease, and grime, other debris.

Establishment must remove all unnecessary items in kitchen and storage areas to prevent harborage for roaches and other pests.

A follow-up inspection occurred today.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s restaurant placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

To review restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/

# # #

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Communications Office

Phone: (808) 586-4445

Email: [email protected]