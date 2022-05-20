DOH News Release: Keiki ages 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 boosters

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting guidance from the CDC recommending boosters for children ages 5 through 11 and strengthening booster recommendations for others.

Children ages 5 through 11 are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

“It’s exciting that children 5 to 11 years of age can now get added protection from a booster shot. This is especially important at a time when COVID-19 case counts are increasing across the state,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

The CDC today strengthened its second booster recommendation for people 50 and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised. People in those populations have been eligible for a second booster dose, but the CDC now says they should receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster.

COVID-19 vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

