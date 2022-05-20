Atlas Heating & Air Conditioning Ready to Offer Air Conditioning Repair in Augusta GA as Summer Approaches

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, Georgia, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Atlas Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. wants everyone to know that they are ready to provide air conditioning repair services in Augusta, GA, and surrounding areas as the summer season approaches. Homes and offices with a broken or poorly functioning AC unit can depend on Atlas to provide the necessary repairs so that the unit can function properly during the hot summer months. The problem could be as simple as a dirty air filter or clogged drain, or it could be something more serious, such as electric control failure or a refrigerant leak. Even if it appears that the problem with the air conditioning system is simple, it is always safer and smarter to hire a trained professional to assess and repair the unit.

Patrick Cutlip from Atlas Heating & Air Conditioning says, “An Atlas technician will perform a thorough inspection of your system and duct work, diagnose the problem and recommend a solution that meets your comfort needs and budget. We will never recommend a repair that we don’t think is 100 percent necessary for the maintenance of your system, and our technicians will never perform any repairs until you have given your approval. We only use the highest quality parts and tools when repairing your system. We guarantee all our work. Our technicians know that regular maintenance (at least once a year) on your system helps improve its efficiency and can also help prolong its lifespan. We recommend that you have your air conditioning system inspected before the outside temperature starts to rise, so that you will be cool and worry-free when it’s time to turn on the AC.”

Atlas provides annual and bi-annual AC service and maintenance for AC units in homes and small businesses. They want to emphasize that regularly scheduled maintenance can help reduce electric power expenses, extend the life of the AC system and offer a healthier living environment for the residents of the home or office. Atlas offers a Total Comfort program where members get to enjoy maintenance services, including discounts on parts and priority of service in case the AC unit fails later on.

They offer professional cleaning, precision tune-up, and detailed inspection of the AC system, and they use best practice methods and advanced computer analyzers when their highly trained technicians perform the maintenance services. They advise homeowners and other property owners not to wait until the air conditioning unit breaks completely before calling them. They want to point out that the smaller and less costly components of the AC unit, such as pressure switches, contractors and capacitors, are connected to the bigger and more expensive parts like the motors and compressors. When the smaller parts fail they can affect the bigger parts, which will lead to more costly repairs.

Atlas Heating & Air Conditioning also provides air quality services. Air quality services are vital because 40 percent of all buildings have polluted air, which poses a danger to the residents’ health. The EPA estimates that indoor levels of air pollutants may be two to five times higher compared to outdoor levels. The situation is made worse by people spending up to 90 percent of their time indoors. And in Augusta, a likely addition to the pollutants is the pollen from wisteria that can be overwhelming, particularly for newcomers to the area. Indoor air pollutants can result in lung irritation; eye and skin irritation; nose and throat discomfort; unpleasantness from offensive odors; and fatigue. Fortunately, Atlas Heating & Air Conditioning has various technologies and techniques for cleaning and purifying the air inside the home or building.

Founded in 2010, Atlas Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. is a full-service HVAC company that provides reliable and fast heating and AC repairs, HVAC installation and related services, including air duct cleaning and air quality services in the greater Augusta area that includes Martinez, Evans, Harlem, Grovetown, GA, and North Augusta, SC.

