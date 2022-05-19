The state bar will ask the California Supreme Court to consider extending a provisional licensing program that has allowed hundreds of recent law school graduates to practice, under supervision, without having passed the bar exam.
May 19, 2022
You just read:
State Bar to Ask Supreme Court to Extend Provisional Licensing for Recent Grads
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.