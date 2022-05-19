Submit Release
California Judges Can’t Blurb Books They Didn’t Contribute to

(Subscription required) Judicial officers in California may not provide a marketing blurb for the cover of a legal book if they didn’t contribute to the work, the California Supreme Court’s Committee on Judicial Ethics said Thursday.

