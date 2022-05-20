DEM Restocking More than 20 Freshwater Areas in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be stocking more than 20 freshwaters across Rhode Island with hatchery-raised trout before Memorial Day weekend, a popular time for recreational fishing.

On May 19, DEM's Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) began a supplementary stocking of the following waterbodies:

o Alton Pond, Richmond/Hopkinton

o Barber Pond, South Kingstown

o Breakheart Pond, Exeter/West Greenwich

o Browning Mill Pond, Exeter

o Carbuncle Pond, Coventry

o Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton

o Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond

o Upper Melville Pond, Portsmouth

o Mooseup River, Coventry

o Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln

o Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly; Burdickville Access, Hopkinton/Charlestown; Lower Shannock Access, Charlestown, Richmond Landing, Westerly; Bradford, Westerly

o Pawtuxet River North and South Branches, Scituate/Cranston/Coventry/West Warwick

o Peck Pond, Burrillville

o Roundtop Ponds, Burrillville

o Shippee Saw Mill Pond, Foster

o Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown

o Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton

o Spring Grove Pond, Glocester

o Upper Rochambeau Pond, Lincoln

o Willett Pond, East Providence

o Wood River Barberville Access (KG Ranch Road), Richmond/Hopkinton; Hope Valley Fishing Area (Dow Field), Hope Valley; Grantville (Route 95), Richmond/Hopkinton; Woodville, Richmond/Hopkinton

o Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton/Richmond

Daily updates on stocking locations can be found on DEM Facebook, the Division of Fish and Wildlife's Facebook, or by calling DFW at 401-789-0281.

A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older. A trout conservation stamp also is required of anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or "fly-fishing only" area. Trout stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island, persons over the age of 65, persons with 100% disability, persons fishing from their own domicile, and persons possessing trout caught in privately owned ponds. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on DEM'S new Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

Visit our website for more information on DEM's new Freshwater Regulations.

