DEO Announces Public Comment Period for the State’s Draft Action Plan to Access More Than $187 Million in Disaster Recovery Funding for Hurricane Sally

~ DEO to Host Public Virtual Webinar on Tuesday, May 24, 2022,

at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time ~

Tallahassee, FL, - On May 6, 2022, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) posted a Draft State Action Plan and announced the opening of the 30-day public comment period to seek input on the state’s plan to access more than $187 million in federal funding available to assist Florida with Hurricane Sally recovery efforts through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

To facilitate public input, the Department will host the Hurricane Sally Public Virtual Hearing Webinar on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time. This webinar will give an overview on the Office of Long-Term Resiliency, CDBG-DR, and the State Action Plan. To register for the webinar, click here.

The State Action Plan provides a high-level strategy for how the funding will be used to address eligible communities’ disaster recovery needs. Development of the State Action Plan has involved significant input from agency partners and local governments, as well as the public through an online survey of community priorities.

The Department encourages all Floridians to review the Draft State Action Plan posted on the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally webpage. Comments on the Draft State Action Plan may be submitted to DEO through June 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Community members are encouraged to submit their comments through the public comment form, available here. Comments may also be submitted by email to CDBG-DR@DEO.MyFlorida.com or by mail to:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Office of Long-Term Resiliency

Attention: CDBG-Disaster Recovery Program

The Caldwell Building

107 East Madison Street, MSC-400

Tallahassee, FL 32399

Comments received throughout the public comment period will be included in the final version of the State Action Plan, which will be posted publicly on the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Sally webpage.

Following the public comment period, DEO will make final revisions and submit the final version of the State Action Plan to HUD for review. HUD will have 60 days to review the State Action Plan after it is submitted.

Pending HUD’s review and approval of Florida’s State Action Plan for Hurricane Sally, HUD and DEO will sign a grant agreement to release the funding to be used for Hurricane Sally recovery efforts.

Visit RebuildFlorida.gov for more information about the CDBG-DR program. For any additional questions, please email CDBG-DR@DEO.MyFlorida.com.

About Rebuild Florida

Rebuild Florida is administered by DEO and allows local governments to develop large-scale infrastructure projects that aid communities in making them more resilient against future disasters.

Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. The Department is the Governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) long-term recovery funds awarded to the state.

About DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

