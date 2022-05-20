O'CONNOR INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES NATIONAL CIVICS CHALLENGE WINNERS

Middle School Students From Coast to Coast Celebrate Civics

UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The O'Connor Civics Challenge, an online civics competition for 6th to 8th grade students, received entries from California to New York for the 3rd annual competition. This year’s submission offered participants a variety of videos, original songs, poetry, essays, and art to express their civics knowledge.

Students demonstrated creativity to earn Apple products, including a Macbook Pro for First Place winners, iPad Pro, and iPad for Second and Third place. Six categories allowed students to choose, the Executive, Judicial or Legislative Branch, Citizenship: Rights & Responsibilities, Checks and Balances, or Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The competition was fierce and demonstrated a wide variety of Civics knowledge from these students,” noted Benjamin Maynard, Director of Civics Education for the Institute.

Winners included First Place 6th grade, Los Angeles Unified School in Los Angeles, CA, 7th grade First Place Franklin Middle School in Wheaton, Illinois, and First Place 8th grade Freedom Academy in Clinton, Wisconsin. To view the winning entries and see the full list of winners visit: www.OConnorInstitute.org/cc

The O’Connor Civics Challenge is one of the Institute’s multigenerational programs and its “Civics for Life” focus on lifelong civics learning. The 4th annual Civics Challenge will be announced this fall.

About The O’Connor Institute:

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute for American Democracy, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civil discourse, civic engagement, and civics education. For more information, visit www.OConnorInstitute.org.

