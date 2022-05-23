Submit Release
World-renowned sour beer brewer Casey Brewing is opening its Barrel Cellar for the 2022 summer season

Casey Brewing & Blending will be officially opening the doors to their Barrel Cellar for the 2022 summer season this Friday, May 27th

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned sour beer brewer and blender Casey Brewing will be officially opening the doors to their Barrel Cellar for the 2022 summer season starting Friday, May 27th, from 4 pm - 8 pm.

The Barrel Cellar will be open Friday 4 - 8 pm and Saturday 2 - 8 pm every week until Labor Day weekend.

The Barrel Cellar will be offering classic Casey Farmhouse Ales, IPA, Lagers, & Stouts throughout the summer.

In 2021 Casey Brewing renovated their outdoor seating area at the Barrel Cellar with additional seating and shade situated directly above the roaring fork river with fantastic views all day long. Indoor seating is also available, and you are welcome to bring food along to pair with Casey's beers.

Casey Brewing Barrel Cellar
3421 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
(970) 230-9691

Live Events
Starting in June, the first Saturday of every month until September, Casey Brewing will be hosting a Bluegrass Jam from 4 pm - 6 pm at the Barrel Cellar.

Barrel Cellar Experiences

Casey Brewing is offering Monthly Tasting Experiences throughout the summer at the Barrel Cellar. Each experience at Casey Brewing is designed to educate their consumers on their process and flavorful beers. Owner and blender Troy Casey will be hosting each experience at the Barrel Cellar. He will explain why he chose each lineup and break down each beer as it ages over time. Casey Brewing hopes these experiences will bring you into their world full of barrels, bottles, and friendships.

May Experience - Funky Blender
June Experience - Vintage Base Beer
August Experience - Everything Cherry

Troy Casey
Casey Brewing & Blending
+1 970-230-9691
