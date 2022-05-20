From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



On Friday, May 20, 2022, 68 police cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP) at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

The 41st BLETP is the largest graduating class in the program’s history. The 18-week intensive residential training program teaches and trains the cadets to deal with the rigors of the job.

The class began in January with 71 cadets. 68 cadets ranging from age 21 to 53, graduated Friday including 11 females and the first female to be elected class president, Kelsey Jacobs of the Buxton Police Department.



The 41st BLETP represents 43 State, Municipal, and County law enforcement agencies that span from Caribou to Kittery.



Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers filled the parade deck to watch as the graduates were given their diplomas and badges to become the newest law enforcement officers in Maine.





Please joins us in wishing Maine’s newest law enforcement officers a safe, successful, and rewarding career.

