Award-Winning TV Personality, Marci Hopkins, Releases Debut Book Sharing Recovery Journey, Inspiring Others
It is my commitment to pave a new way to shine a light of hope to those who have been trapped in the darkness of addiction for far too long....I am living proof that recovery is possible.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Chaos to Clarity” guides readers through the teachings and experiences of author Marci Hopkins to aid in the navigation of the winding path of recovery and what it means to take themselves out of pain and into love.
Award-winning TV Personality, host, and creator of Wake Up with Marci, and recovery expert on Fox, CBS, NBC, and ABC, Marci Hopkins makes her authorial debut with “Chaos to Clarity,” where she invites readers to create their most fulfilling life and give themselves credit for the power they have held within them. Having experienced trauma, hardship, and generational cycles of toxicity, Hopkins recounts her own opportunities for growth in her life and the exercises readers can practice to both realize and take advantage of overcoming their own tests of faith and strength.
Hopkins has made a point in her writing of “Chaos to Clarity” that her message is meant not only for those struggling with being a victim of their circumstances but also for those who are aiding and supporting friends and loved ones with various challenges throughout life. Having overcome addiction, anxiety, abuse, depression, self-hatred, and other traumas, Marci’s experiences described in “Chaos to Clarity” are a means of her showing that she has been there. That it isn’t easy, and failure, breakdowns, and self-doubt all happen. The journey to the realization of addiction, the discovery of her cycling behaviors, and the recognition of the reasons behind them is by no means an easy process. In her book, Hopkins presents a first-hand perspective of facing these challenges with the intention of renouncing victimhood.
“Chaos to Clarity” is available at major book retailers such as Amazon as well as through the GracePoint Publishing Bookstore.
Marci hopes to inspire her readers to live a life that is full of joy and that does not linger in the traumas from which we are all healing. Through providing opportunities to explore the mind and heart to purge any tainted thoughts and feelings that are not contributing to a fulfilling existence, Marci creates a comforting space where those on their own recovery journeys can feel supported, understood, and validated. Pairing this acceptance with welcoming in healthy means of forgiveness, self-reflection, and inviting in a Higher Power on the road to recovery, “Chaos to Clarity” holds readers with an embrace of someone who has walked the same path and made it out on the other side, encouraging them along the way that they can do the same, and vowing to walk alongside them.
Through a comforting and supportive lens, Marci is dedicated to sharing her story of achieving her own sobriety and not pretending that she has all the answers. Rooted in the fact that we are all human and are all facing our own demons, Hopkins approaches the subject of recovery in a realistic way that is meant to be a source of encouragement for readers to discover the root of their traumas and heal them, rather than preaching a one-size-fits-all way of understanding and achieving recovery and joyful living.
“Chaos to Clarity” is published by Mythic Lit Press, an imprint of GracePoint Publishing, the premier publishing house for leaders, teachers, creatives, and empowered thinkers.
