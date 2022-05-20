Blackhawk Floors Hires a New Manager for Its Wood Flooring Showroom in North Scottsdale

An industry leader in hardwood flooring has expanded its team.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In business, one is only as good as their team. That’s why representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. are proud to announce that it has hired a new manager for its wood flooring showroom in North Scottsdale.

“It is an honor to add Leeandra Gonzalez to our team,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

Gonzalez said working for Blackhawk Floors has been a nice change for her.

“I went from being in the restaurant/bar industry for 10 plus years to working in a quiet, but busy office/showroom environment,” Gonzalez revealed, before adding, “The owner Jason and co-owner Michelle are lovely people which makes working here that much more enjoyable.”

Gonzalez describes herself as very committed to customer service.

“Helping people in any kind of way is really a passion of mine,” she stressed. “Its been fun learning about wood flooring and becoming more knowledgeable for the customers.”

Regarding her personality and hobbies, Gonzalez said she is close to her family.

“I love hanging out with them, my friends, and my fur babies on my days off,” Gonzalez said. “I really like trying new places to eat and enjoy craft cocktails in Arizona. I love to travel any time I get the chance to. Me and my boyfriend have three fur babies who keep us busy and entertained always.”

As for the company itself, Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized as a National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States