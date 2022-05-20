Longtime State Chief Deputy Auditor Robert Hinkle Receives Top Honors From National Auditors Group

Public Affairs

Contact:

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Robert “Bob” Hinkle, Chief Deputy Auditor for Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, received top state honors this month from the National Intergovernmental Audit Forum (NIAF) as part of its biennial David M. Walker Excellence in Government Performance and Accountability Awards.

Hinkle was one of three people to receive the prestigious national honor, which recognizes “government audit professionals who have made continuous contributions to improve government performance and accountability through their leadership in transforming government organizations.”

The NIAF has been presenting this award since 2008 to audit leaders in federal, state, and local governments. This year’s awards were presented May 17 by the Honorable Gene L. Dodaro, Comptroller of the United States, during the 24th Biennial Virtual Forum of Government Auditors.

Forward thinking and problem solving have been a hallmark of Hinkle’s career, Auditor Faber said.

“Bob has dedicated decades of service to the auditor’s office. His innovative spirit and in-depth knowledge of the office help meet my goal of having the Auditor’s Office improve the transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of government at every level in Ohio,” Faber said. “In one such example of his innovative spirit, he envisioned an electronic financial statement system to help streamline the auditing process at all levels of government across Ohio. This system helped to reduce audit costs for communities while simplifying the audit process."

The system was officially renamed the Hinkle System by former Auditor Dave Yost (2011-19) in recognition of Bob’s contribution to this advancement in service for audit clients, as well has his dedication to the taxpayer’s of Ohio.”

Hinkle is the only Chief Deputy Auditor to have been asked to serve in this vital role by four Ohio Auditors of State.

“I can say without exaggeration that Bob Hinkle was – and is – one of the most competent, humble, and caring public servants I have ever had the blessing to work with side-by-side,” said Former State Auditor Betty Montgomery (2003-07).

“Throughout his 37-year career with the Auditor’s Office, Bob has consistently been recognized as an outstanding public servant by his peers, clients and professional organizations. He has been recognized previously by the Ohio GFOA, receiving their Hugh Dorrian Lifetime Achievement Award as well as the Central Ohio AGA, receiving the Excellence in Government Leadership Award.”

Bob, a graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene University, is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Government Financial Manager and is a member of the AICPA, OSCPA, AGA, and GFOA. He and his wife, Kelly, reside in Morrow County, and they have three adult children: Lincey, Garrison, and Alexis.

