Board of Elections Applauds General Assembly Passage of Legislation to Improve Access to and Security of Voting in Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND, May 19 - CRANSTON, R.I. – The Rhode Island Board of Elections applauds the General Assembly for passage of the "Let RI Vote Act" (H-7100, S-2007), which codifies a number of practices successfully implemented during the 2020 general election to give qualified voters more convenient options to cast a ballot amidst a pandemic.

"Facing a global pandemic, the 2020 election was the most challenging the Board of Elections had ever faced" said Diane Mederos, Chair of the Rhode Island Board of Elections. "We were pleased to see that many of the emergency measures implemented to ensure voters had multiple convenient and secure options to cast their ballots by mail, early in-person, or in-person at the polls on Election Day worked well and proved so popular. Indeed, 62% of voters chose to cast their ballot either via mail ballot or early in-person. The Board of Elections strongly believes that Rhode Island voters deserve secure and convenient access to the ballot, and that is why we have worked closely with the General Assembly to codify in statute the voting innovations successfully implemented during the 2020 election. I want to thank Representative Katherine Kazarian and Senator Dawn Euer for sponsoring the Let RI Vote Act, and for shepherding this important legislation to final passage by the General Assembly."

"Voting by mail ballot, the use of secure drop boxes, and early in-person voting proved popular and convenient options during the pandemic impacted 2020 election, and the Let RI Vote Act codifies these innovations for future Rhode Island elections," said Robert Rapoza, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections. "Our staff and Board of Canvassers partners are dedicated to ensuring that these measures are implemented in an open and transparent fashion that increases access to voting, while maintaining the security and integrity of our election system, the bedrock of our democracy. I thank the General Assembly for working closely with our staff to develop the Let RI Vote Act, and for passing this important election modernization legislation."

