PennDOT to Begin Preliminary Construction on Bristol Road Improvement Project in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that preliminary construction will begin on Monday, May 23, on a project to improve highway safety and traffic flow on a 2.2-mile section of Bristol Road between Old Lincoln Highway and Pasqualone Boulevard in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.

Under this contract, PennDOT's contractor will perform roadway widening; improve signalized intersections; perform stormwater management upgrades; mill and overlay of the existing pavement; install ADA curbs, sidewalks, new signing, and pavement markings; and perform other miscellaneous construction.

Additional enhancements include the construction of left and right turn lanes along the corridor. Left turn lanes will be added at the Bristol Road intersections at Old Lincoln Highway, Galloway Road and Richlieu Road. Right turn lanes will be installed at Old Lincoln Highway, Neshaminy Boulevard, and Richlieu Road. A two-way, center left-turn lane will also be added from the Neshaminy Mall Entrance to Pasqualone Boulevard.

Beginning Monday, May 23, Bristol Road motorists will encounter periodic lane closures between Old Lincoln Highway and Pasqualone Boulevard for utility relocation operations throughout various sections of the project limits. The periodic lane closures for the utility operations will remain in place through late fall.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $16,887,534 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #







