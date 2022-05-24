Submit Release
Mother/Daughter Team Launch New Line of Innovative and Fun Kids Backpacks

Patent pending bag design allows for continual customization with interchangeable patches.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for back-to-school season, Becco Bags, has announced its launch of an innovative line of children’s backpacks, travel totes and accessories. Becco’s first-of-its-kind bags allow for repeat customization with interchangeable patches that are easily tradable amongst friends. This inventive design gives children the freedom to express their individuality and continually change the look of their bag based on their unique interests, activities, celebrations and more. In addition to promoting innovation and creativity, Becco Bags also offers an activity to help keep children busy and focused while traveling or during difficult transitions.

“It all started with a craft my daughters and their girlfriends were doing,” said Caitlin Osborne, co-founder of Becco Bags with her four young children. “They love the patch trend and I thought it would be fun to have the kids decorate their own little bag with patches and accessories. That led to a lightbulb moment where I thought this could be something much bigger. After a month of researching and prototyping we filed for a patent, and it has been a whirlwind ever since with such an enthusiastic reception.”

The bags are beautifully crafted with high end materials for extra durability and proudly made in the USA. Functional features include interior and exterior pockets, a water bottle holder, sport grip zippers and padded straps. The backpack design is a pediatrician approved size for ages 2-10.

Becco Bags are currently sold online at beccobags.com and a few high-end boutiques across the country. With a strong social media following, Becco Bags is gearing up for a successful back-to-school season. For more information about our products please contact Caitlin Osborne at caitlin@beccobags.com.

About Becco Bags:
Becco Bags, LLC was formed in October 2021, by Caitlin Osborne and her 4 young children. Her children love creating and are always looking for ways to express themselves through fashion. With its winning design concept, Becco Bags, is bringing a fun and functional option to children’s bags and accessories.

