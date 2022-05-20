Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2017–2027

Reports And Data

Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market report sheds light on supply chains changes in trends of the upstream raw materials downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market is projected to grow USD 16.68 billion by 2027. The factors associated with the growth of the market include rising adoption of the automation in most applications within the industrial premises, greater emphasis on the precision & accuracy, rising investment in advanced & automated processes in the industrial sector, and safety-enabled productivity measurements in industrial premises due to stringent safety rules imposed by the governments.

It is extremely crucial to effectively manage all the moving parts in an industrial control environment consisting of operational machineries to logistic systems. A broad range of servo drives, actuators, and servo motors are integrated for the smooth functioning of the overall system. With a colossal focus on high throughput, extreme durability, and heavy load capacity, the motion control systems are designed for the most rigorous demands of accuracy & precision industrial applications. Precision position feedback accumulated from the sensors is supplied by a super accurate linear scale. The precision alignment & mounting of the low thermal expansion scale in the middle of the stage reduces the impact of temperature changes on the stage repeatability & accuracy.

Growing industrialization in the developing countries in Asia Pacific region, and a higher advancement in the semiconductor & the microelectronics research & development, the market is increasingly being paced up to create enforcement.

Key players in the market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens, Bosch Rexroth AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Yaskawa, and The Schindler Group, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In June 2020, Parker Hannifin increased its Parker Servo Drive (PSD) product portfolio with a launch of fully programmable drive. The programmable intelligent servo drive is fully programmable via IEC 61131-3 with a runtime based on widely distributed CODESYS V3.

• Automotive & Aerospace, owing to their highest estimated usage of the industrial automation motion control especially for a flexibility in production & logistics, are the highest contributor of this market. In context to End-Users, the Automotive & Aerospace segment held the largest market share of 28.7% in 2019, and growing with a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.6% during the forecast period. The rising application of motion control automation in most of the prominent industrial premises and a huge development of the automation system & semiconductor industry, especially in the countries like China, South Korea, & India, are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Market on the basis of End-Users, System Type, Component, and region:

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Metallurgical & Manufacturing

• Chemical & Materials

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Food & Beverages

• Others

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Open Loop

• Closed Loop

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Actuators & Mechanical Systems

• Motors

• Motion Controllers

• Drives

• Sensor & Feedback Devices

• Software & Services

Regional Analysis of the Market Include:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Italy, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What the Global Industrial Automation Motion Control Systems Report Offers:

• Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

• Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

• Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

• In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

• The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2017-2027

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

