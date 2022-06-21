NEW THRILLER FEATURES SAN FRANCISCO DOMINATRIX CALLED IN TO FIND DISPPEARING HEIR
PREPOSTEROUS: An Elizabeth Cromwell Mystery by Jennifer Mason
Author Jennifer Mason is at it again, concocting another riveting mystery with an intricate plot in her latest Elizabeth Cromwell Mystery Series addition, PREPOSTEROUS.
A San Francisco dominatrix, Elizabeth Cromwell is drawn into the sudden disappearance of Edith Barlow, an heir to the estate of an old friend of Elizabeth's, a woman who herself had vanished seven years earlier.
There are a number of mysterious people and parts introduced to us in this highly entertaining read: a struggling poetry zine, a mom-and-pop mobile diner in the Northern California redwoods, a 400-meter hurdler who just missed the 2004 Olympics, a women's track coach with a yen for bullwhips, a billionaire with a state-of-the-art S&M dungeon, a man serving a life sentence in Alabama, an enigmatic signature on a cheap oil painting and an erotic art dealer in Georgia.
Those make up just a few of the many mysterious elements in a convoluted string of strange disappearances that Elizabeth tries to understand with the help of an ex-Missouri Highway Patrolman retired in San Francisco on physical disability.
"Mason's prose is stylish and layered,” says Kirkus Reviews. “Readers will find it a pleasure to parse these rich and rambling chapters with a sense of melancholy and unease that feels true to real life... The murkiness of the tale and its California setting will call to mind the works of Thomas Pynchon, but Mason creates an atmosphere that is very much all her own."
PREPOSTEROUS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
At age 14, Jennifer Mason left Kansas for Malibu. With a nagging alter ego, neither able to talk herself into or out of a commitment to writing, she took the coast road to San Francisco., In an abandoned Prohibition speakeasy, she invented the English Department, where she discovered a voice in a brand of professional dominance as mysterious in its puritan fantasy as it is comical in its enactments of how we need to feel. She is the author of five previous novels, The Oddball Gypsy Raconteur, Valedictorian, Sebastopol, Tors Lake, and Partitions of Unity. Her stories follow their character through scenes of what they think they see when they are most confused, the way things usually are when we struggle for an erotic connection. She lives and writes on Noe Street.
