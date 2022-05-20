District of Columbia April Unemployment Rate Improves to 5.8 Percent, Reflects Job Gains in Hospitality as Tourism and Businesses Return

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in April 2022; a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the revised March 2022 rate of 6.0 percent.



“DC is open, and efforts made by the Bowser Administration to encourage visitors to return to the District, and businesses to reopen their offices and hire Washingtonians are reflected in the significant job gains in the Leisure and Hospitality and Professional and Business Services sectors,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. Over the year, the unemployment rates in Wards 7 and 8 have improved by 3.2 percentage points and 4.6 percentage points, respectively – and there are 7,300 more DC residents employed across the District.



The District’s preliminary April job estimates show an increase of 5,600 jobs, for a total of 765,200 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 7,000 jobs. The public sector decreased by 1,400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



The number of employed District residents increased by 1,100, from 362,300 in March 2022 to 363,400 in April 2022. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 300 from 385,300 in March 2022 to 385,600 in April 2022. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.3 percentage point from 72.1 percent in March 2022 to 72.4 percent in April 2022.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, job numbers remain statistically unchanged from one year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 300 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs the prior month. With employment at 15,300 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 2.68 percent from one year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,000 jobs, jobs increased by 1,500 or 5.26 percent from one year ago.

Information sector decreased by 200 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 19,400 jobs, jobs remained the same or 0 percent from one year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 700 jobs or 2.49 percent from one year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,400 jobs, after an increase of 700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 174,400 jobs, jobs increased by 10,200 or 6.21 percent from one year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 1,100 jobs, after an increase of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 123,800 jobs, jobs increased by1,800 or 1.48 percent from one year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 3,600 jobs, after an increase of 2,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 64,500 jobs, jobs increased by 21,700 or 5.07 percent from one year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after an increase of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 72,400 jobs, jobs increased by 1,100 or 1.54 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,100 over the month to 363,400. The civilian labor force increased by 300 to 385,600.

One year ago, total employment was 352,600 and the civilian labor force was 378,300.

The number of unemployed was 25,700, and the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.



NOTES: The April 2022 final and May 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday June 17, 2022. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.