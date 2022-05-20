Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (15th – 18th May 2022)

SAMOA, May 20 - The Ministry of Health’s latest report confirmed 331 new COVID-19 cases from 2.00pm of May 15th to 2pm of May 18th. 325 confirmed community cases and 6 new cases detected at the border. This takes the total number of positive cases (both community and border cases) in Samoa to 12,382. There are seven (7) patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital.

COVID-19 related Deaths

Sadly, one (1) new COVID-19 related death was identified in this reporting period, taking the total number of deaths to 25. The deceased, a 64 year old male with known comorbidities. He was fully vaccinated, and had also done a booster. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.  

Adhering to public health measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands are important in maintaining good hygiene and in containing the spread of the virus. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. Please visit the nearest hospital if you have not done your first or second dose, as well as a booster. Keeping our aiga and loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 15th to 2:00pm May 18th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/).

