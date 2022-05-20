Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 11977.1 Million by 2031 and Grow with a CAGR of 10.69% During 2022-2031; Surge in Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Liposome Drug Delivery Market Research Report By Research Nester Are NIPPON FINE CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Sonic Biochem Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Croda International Plc, Lipoid GmbH, Hashimoto Electronic Industry Co., LTD., and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization, globally, one of the leading causes of death is cancer. The disease accounted for about 10 Million deaths in the year 2020. Additionally, the disease caused 1 in 6 deaths. Further, according to the statistics by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimated age-standardized incidence of breast cancer in the year 2020 around the globe was 2261419 cases, while that of lungs was 2206771 cases. Besides this, the statistics also stated that the incidence of colorectum and prostate cancer globally in the same year was 1931590 and 1414259 cases respectively.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “ Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market research report is studied by utilizing both primary and secondary research processes and also includes the key market dynamics, i.e., the growth drivers, challenges, recent market trends, and the opportunities associated with the market growth in the coming years. In addition to this, the market research report also covers the product portfolio analysis of the key players operating in the market.

Cancer is a deadly disease and many cancers can be cured if it is detected at an early stage. In the other statistics by the WHO, in the year 2020, 1.80 Million deaths were registered as a result of lung cancer, while 916000 deaths and 830000 deaths were reported for colon & rectum, as well as liver respectively. The anticancer agents which are administered to cancer patients for the treatment of the disease work either by killing the cancer cells or by inducing apoptosis. Liposomal drug formulations are known to increase the efficacy of cancer drugs and also are known to reduce the toxic side effects of chemotherapeutic drugs. Numerous factors are known to define the properties of the biological compound. For instance, liposomal vesicles are known to vary in size between 0.025 µm to 2.5 µm. Additionally, based on the number of layers, liposomes can be unilamellar or multilamellar, which consists of more than one unilamellar and are greater than 500 nm. The most known lipids that are used in the liposomal formulations for targeted drug delivery systems for cancer treatment are phosphatidic acid, phosphatidylcholine, phosphatidylglycerol, phosphatidylethanolamine, and phosphatidylserine. Moreover, positively charged lipids, such as N-[1-(2,3-dioleyloxy)propyl]-N,N,N-triethylammonium (DOTMA) and 1,2-dioleoyl-3-trimethylammoniopropane (DOTAP)) are used primarily for gene delivery.

The global liposome drug delivery market generated a revenue of USD 4356.7 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to reach USD 11977.1 Million by the end of 2031, by growing with a CAGR of 10.69% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the rising expenditure for research and development for cancer diseases and the surge in health expenditure worldwide. For instance, according to the statistics by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (National Institutes of Health), the total NCI budget for funding for research in the U.S. grew from USD 4952.6 Million in the year 2015 and was expected to touch USD 6440.4 Million by the end of 2020. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure as a share of GDP touched 9.84% in the year 2019, up from USD 8.63% in the year 2000.

The global liposome drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 1689.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 4429.6 Million by the end of 2031. One of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cancer in the region, which according to the statistics by the NCI was estimated to reach 1806590 new cases of cancer in the year 2020 in the United States. Besides this, the surge in awareness of the availability of advanced drug delivery systems for cancer treatment along with the growing healthcare expenditure in the region are also projected to boost the market growth in North America. The market in the region is further segmented by country into North America and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period and also attain the highest market share by the end of 2031.

On the other hand, the liposome drug delivery market in Europe generated the second-largest revenue of USD 1500.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 4213.1 Million by the end of 2031. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Germany generated the second-largest revenue of USD 276.2 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 828.4 Million by the end of 2031. Further, the market in the nation is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in the United Kingdom is expected to garner the third-largest revenue of USD 738.2 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 253.6 Million in the year 2021.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global liposome drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product into liposomal doxorubicin, liposomal paclitaxel, liposomal amphotericin B, and others. Amongst these segments, the liposomal doxorubicin segment generated the largest revenue of USD 1142.1 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 3218.1 Million by the end of 2031. In North America, the segment generated the second-largest revenue of USD 448.2 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to reach USD 1197.8 Million by the end of 2031. Moreover, in Europe, the segment is projected to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 1189.8 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 409.9 Million by the end of 2021.

The global liposome drug delivery market is also segmented on the basis of technology into stealth liposome technology, non-PEGylated liposome technology, and DepoFoam liposome technology. Amongst these segments, the stealth liposome technology segment generated the largest revenue of USD 1910.0 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 5181.3 Million by the end of 2031. In North America, the segment is projected to generate the largest revenue of USD 1919.8 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 756.4 Million in the year 2021. Additionally, in the Asia Pacific, the segment is anticipated to touch the largest revenue of USD 1044.9 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 354.3 Million in the year 2021.

The global liposome drug delivery market is also segmented on the basis of application.

Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market, Segmentation by Application

Fungal Diseases

Pain Management

Cancer Therapy

Viral Vaccines

Photodynamic Therapy

Others

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global liposome drug delivery market that are included in our report are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Celsion Corporation, Ipsen Pharma, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, CordenPharma International, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Elan Pharmaceuticals (Perrigo Company plc), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others. Besides this, some of the prominent raw material manufacturers in the global liposome drug delivery market that are included in our report are NIPPON FINE CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Sonic Biochem Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Croda International Plc, Lipoid GmbH, Hashimoto Electronic Industry Co., LTD, and others.

