May 20, 2022 – Texas Unemployment Rate Declines to 4.3 Percent in April, State Experiences Sixth Straight Month of Record Employment

Date: May 20, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas added 62,800 total nonagricultural jobs in April 2022. For the sixth consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm jobs reached 13,284,500 in April 2022. Texas has added a total of 742,000 positions since April 2021. In April, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from March 2022.

“The Texas economy has added more than a hundred thousand jobs in the last two months,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Texas economy continues to shift from recovery to expansion with positive job growth for more than a year and many industries exceeding full recovery of jobs lost during the pandemic.”

In April, Leisure and Hospitality gained 13,500 jobs over the month. Education and Health Services added 8,800 positions, followed by Financial Activities employment which grew by 8,700 jobs. Also of note, Mining and Logging added 6,600 jobs, a 3.2 percent increase from March 2022.

“The jobs added this month and decrease in unemployment rate are great signs for our Texas workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to offer the resources needed to help our workforce succeed and find not just a job, but a meaningful career.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded April’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.5 percent, followed by College Station-Bryan at 2.7 percent, then Lubbock at 2.8 percent.

“Texas employers continue to lead the way by creating new jobs and hiring from our world class Texas workforce, which continues to strengthen the Lone Star economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC is here to support our Texas employers at the state and local level, specifically through our Texas Conference for Employers series, which helps businesses stay up-to-date on rules and regulations, and allows the employer to focus more on running their business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for May is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) April 2022 March 2022 April 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 163,449.0 157,991.0 5,458.0 3.3 164,274.0 158,106.0 6,168.0 3.8 160,379.0 151,160.0 9,220.0 5.7 Texas 14,462.6 13,932.4 530.2 3.7 14,536.4 13,973.9 562.5 3.9 14,150.4 13,313.6 836.8 5.9 Abilene 79.1 76.8 2.4 3.0 80.0 77.5 2.5 3.1 78.8 75.3 3.5 4.5 Amarillo 135.0 131.6 3.4 2.5 136.5 132.8 3.7 2.7 133.5 128.4 5.1 3.8 Austin-Round Rock 1,351.8 1,318.0 33.9 2.5 1,355.9 1,319.3 36.6 2.7 1,288.8 1,234.0 54.9 4.3 Beaumont-Port Arthur 165.4 155.0 10.4 6.3 166.7 155.6 11.1 6.6 167.0 150.7 16.3 9.7 Brownsville-Harlingen 175.7 165.4 10.4 5.9 177.5 166.7 10.8 6.1 175.7 160.9 14.8 8.4 College Station-Bryan 139.9 136.0 3.8 2.7 142.5 138.4 4.1 2.9 139.3 133.5 5.7 4.1 Corpus Christi 202.5 192.3 10.2 5.0 204.4 193.5 10.9 5.3 202.8 187.7 15.1 7.5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,217.7 4,084.6 133.2 3.2 4,225.4 4,083.9 141.5 3.3 4,060.0 3,843.9 216.1 5.3 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,868.8 2,779.4 89.4 3.1 2,867.1 2,772.0 95.1 3.3 2,747.3 2,603.2 144.1 5.2 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,348.9 1,305.2 43.7 3.2 1,358.3 1,311.8 46.4 3.4 1,312.8 1,240.8 72.0 5.5 El Paso 362.4 347.3 15.1 4.2 366.1 350.2 15.9 4.3 363.9 340.1 23.8 6.5 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,463.6 3,319.8 143.7 4.1 3,473.7 3,322.2 151.6 4.4 3,405.1 3,176.2 228.9 6.7 Killeen-Temple 182.5 175.5 7.0 3.8 183.7 176.2 7.5 4.1 180.8 170.5 10.2 5.7 Laredo 117.3 112.4 4.9 4.2 118.2 113.1 5.1 4.3 115.6 108.0 7.6 6.6 Longview 95.9 92.0 3.9 4.1 96.7 92.5 4.2 4.4 95.5 89.3 6.2 6.5 Lubbock 168.1 163.3 4.8 2.8 169.6 164.5 5.1 3.0 166.1 158.5 7.6 4.6 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 369.5 344.4 25.2 6.8 373.1 347.2 25.9 7.0 367.0 331.4 35.7 9.7 Midland 103.7 100.3 3.3 3.2 104.3 100.7 3.6 3.5 101.2 95.0 6.3 6.2 Odessa 81.0 77.1 3.9 4.8 81.4 77.2 4.1 5.1 80.7 73.3 7.4 9.1 San Angelo 54.9 53.2 1.7 3.0 55.6 53.8 1.8 3.3 55.1 52.4 2.7 4.9 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,222.8 1,182.6 40.2 3.3 1,229.3 1,186.4 42.9 3.5 1,202.4 1,138.0 64.4 5.4 Sherman-Denison 66.8 64.7 2.0 3.0 67.2 65.0 2.2 3.3 65.7 62.8 2.9 4.5 Texarkana 63.9 61.3 2.6 4.0 64.1 61.5 2.6 4.1 63.2 59.7 3.5 5.6 Tyler 110.5 106.8 3.6 3.3 111.7 107.9 3.9 3.5 109.4 103.6 5.8 5.3 Victoria 43.8 42.0 1.8 4.1 44.2 42.3 1.9 4.4 43.6 40.7 2.9 6.6 Waco 131.4 127.3 4.2 3.2 132.5 128.0 4.5 3.4 127.8 121.5 6.3 4.9 Wichita Falls 64.0 61.8 2.2 3.4 64.5 62.2 2.3 3.6 64.2 60.9 3.3 5.2

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Apr 2022* Mar 2022 Apr 2021 Mar '22 to Apr '22 Apr '21 to Apr '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,284,500 13,221,700 12,542,500 62,800 0.5 742,000 5.9 Total Private 11,302,600 11,245,000 10,587,500 57,600 0.5 715,100 6.8 Goods Producing 1,887,500 1,873,900 1,779,300 13,600 0.7 108,200 6.1 Mining and Logging 210,100 203,500 178,900 6,600 3.2 31,200 17.4 Construction 770,300 766,700 733,700 3,600 0.5 36,600 5.0 Manufacturing 907,100 903,700 866,700 3,400 0.4 40,400 4.7 Service Providing 11,397,000 11,347,800 10,763,200 49,200 0.4 633,800 5.9 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,671,800 2,667,000 2,531,400 4,800 0.2 140,400 5.5 Information 223,600 221,600 203,000 2,000 0.9 20,600 10.1 Financial Activities 886,800 878,100 822,700 8,700 1.0 64,100 7.8 Professional and Business Services 1,994,200 1,989,000 1,857,400 5,200 0.3 136,800 7.4 Education and Health Services 1,788,600 1,779,800 1,722,900 8,800 0.5 65,700 3.8 Leisure and Hospitality 1,411,600 1,398,100 1,259,600 13,500 1.0 152,000 12.1 Other Services 438,500 437,500 411,200 1,000 0.2 27,300 6.6 Government 1,981,900 1,976,700 1,955,000 5,200 0.3 26,900 1.4

###eah

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.