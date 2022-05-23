Submit Release
News Search

There were 98 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,333 in the last 365 days.

Children’s Book Author Sherrill S. Cannon Wins 100th+ Book Award

Sherrill Cannon has won her 100th Book Contest Award

Sherrill Cannon has won her 100th Book Contest Award

Sherrill Cannon SBPRA Children's Book Author

Sherrill Cannon SBPRA Children's Book Author

Most authors would be thrilled to win one or two book awards during their career. Sherrill S. Cannon has just won her 100th award!

Now, in 2022, not to our surprise, but to our absolute delight, Sherrill has just received her 100th award for her books. ”
— Lynn Eddy
JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Hope, Pennsylvania, author said she just received first prize for My Little Angel Coloring Book from Maincrest Media.

But before this announcement could even be made – Cannon won her 101st award – as a finalist by Indie Book Awards for The Golden Rule Coloring Book!

Once upon a time, back in 2009, Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Company (SBPRA) published a children’s Christmas book written by Sherrill titled Santa’s Birthday Gift. It became one of the publisher’s bestselling children’s books. The holiday title garnered many awards and accolades, and remains a holiday favorite for children and parents alike.

“We then went on to publish 12 more of Sherrill’s children’s books (three of which also became coloring books), all featuring messages of love and kindness and inclusion, and all award winners. We also published two of her poetry books for adults, and yes, you guessed it, they also won awards,” said Lynn Eddy, VP of Acquisitions for Strategic Book Publishing.

“Now, in 2022, not to our surprise, but to our absolute delight, Sherrill has just received her 100th award for her books, and we want to shout it from the rooftops how incredibly thrilled we are for her. She has been a friend to us from the very beginning and we absolutely adore her.” Eddy added, “CONGRATULATIONS, SHERRILL!”

About the Author:

Sherrill S. Cannon is the author of 10 award-winning children’s books that have now won 101 awards (and counting), including Santa’s Birthday Gift, Peter and the Whimper-Whineys, The Magic Word, Gimme-Jimmy, Manner-Man, My Fingerpaint Masterpiece, Mice & Spiders & Webs…Oh My!, The Golden Rule, My Little Angel and David’s ADHD, as well as two award-winning poetry books, A Penny for Your Thoughts, and A Dime is a Sign. Her coloring books are Peter and the Whimper-Whineys Coloring Book, The Golden Rule Coloring Book, and My Little Angel Coloring Book. She is also a playwright, with seven published and internationally performed plays for elementary school children. A former teacher, the author’s goal in each of her books is to teach good manners as well as caring for others.

Strategic Book Publishing’s books are distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; SBPRA has provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last 10 years. We have hybrid-published over 7,000 authors, (about 500+ in a “traditional style” contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

Lynn Eddy
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency
+1 213-500-7236
BusinessDevelopment@SBPRA.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Children’s Book Author Sherrill S. Cannon Wins 100th+ Book Award

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.