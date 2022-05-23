Children’s Book Author Sherrill S. Cannon Wins 100th+ Book Award
Most authors would be thrilled to win one or two book awards during their career. Sherrill S. Cannon has just won her 100th award!
Now, in 2022, not to our surprise, but to our absolute delight, Sherrill has just received her 100th award for her books. ”JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Hope, Pennsylvania, author said she just received first prize for My Little Angel Coloring Book from Maincrest Media.
— Lynn Eddy
But before this announcement could even be made – Cannon won her 101st award – as a finalist by Indie Book Awards for The Golden Rule Coloring Book!
Once upon a time, back in 2009, Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Company (SBPRA) published a children’s Christmas book written by Sherrill titled Santa’s Birthday Gift. It became one of the publisher’s bestselling children’s books. The holiday title garnered many awards and accolades, and remains a holiday favorite for children and parents alike.
“We then went on to publish 12 more of Sherrill’s children’s books (three of which also became coloring books), all featuring messages of love and kindness and inclusion, and all award winners. We also published two of her poetry books for adults, and yes, you guessed it, they also won awards,” said Lynn Eddy, VP of Acquisitions for Strategic Book Publishing.
“Now, in 2022, not to our surprise, but to our absolute delight, Sherrill has just received her 100th award for her books, and we want to shout it from the rooftops how incredibly thrilled we are for her. She has been a friend to us from the very beginning and we absolutely adore her.” Eddy added, “CONGRATULATIONS, SHERRILL!”
About the Author:
Sherrill S. Cannon is the author of 10 award-winning children’s books that have now won 101 awards (and counting), including Santa’s Birthday Gift, Peter and the Whimper-Whineys, The Magic Word, Gimme-Jimmy, Manner-Man, My Fingerpaint Masterpiece, Mice & Spiders & Webs…Oh My!, The Golden Rule, My Little Angel and David’s ADHD, as well as two award-winning poetry books, A Penny for Your Thoughts, and A Dime is a Sign. Her coloring books are Peter and the Whimper-Whineys Coloring Book, The Golden Rule Coloring Book, and My Little Angel Coloring Book. She is also a playwright, with seven published and internationally performed plays for elementary school children. A former teacher, the author’s goal in each of her books is to teach good manners as well as caring for others.
Strategic Book Publishing’s books are distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; SBPRA has provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last 10 years. We have hybrid-published over 7,000 authors, (about 500+ in a “traditional style” contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
Lynn Eddy
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency
+1 213-500-7236
BusinessDevelopment@SBPRA.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other