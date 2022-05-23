Children’s Book Author Sherrill S. Cannon Wins 100th+ Book Award

Sherrill Cannon has won her 100th Book Contest Award Sherrill Cannon SBPRA Children's Book Author

Most authors would be thrilled to win one or two book awards during their career. Sherrill S. Cannon has just won her 100th award!

Now, in 2022, not to our surprise, but to our absolute delight, Sherrill has just received her 100th award for her books. ” — Lynn Eddy