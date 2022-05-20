Rent a Delorean Time Machine for the Next Party or Event: Now Available Nationwide
"Relive the 80s"UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marty Mcfly: “Doc… you better back up, we don’t have enough road to get up to 88 miles per hour!”
Doc Brown: “ Roads... Where we’re going we don’t need…. roads!”
Relive the 80s and Rent a Delorean Time Machine. DeloreanRental.com offers Rentals all throughout the United States from Los Angeles to NYC and a lot of places in between. They specialize in Renting their Time Machines for Birthdays, Weddings, Graduations, Corporate Events, Commercials, Photoshoots, Themed Parties, and much more.
As an avid movie buff and Back to the Future lover, owner Jason Alspaugh wanted to bring that love to the masses, and thus, Delorean Rental was born. Jason also runs the largest Back to the Future Instagram page with over 150,000 followers and has an average of 1.5 million visitors a week (@BackToTheFutureHQ)! Some of those fans are Delorean Time Machine owners themselves. Many cars are available to rent on their own, but Jason wanted to make them available World Wide. So, he partnered up with over 60 Time Machine owners to broker their cars and make them available to as many fans as possible.
Currently, cars are available from Los Angeles to New York City, and many cities in between. By in large, there is a Delorean Time Machine available within 4-6 hours of most destinations. And for those abroad, they have Delorean Time Machines available in England, France, Italy, Canada, Germany, Australia, and adding new cars monthly. They've done events with the NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL and many other companies around the country. Heck, even Elon Musk hopped in one for a few pictures. Just last year the Discovery Channel used a few of their cars for the "Expedition Back to the Future" mini-series on their channel. No party or event is too big or small, Delorean Rental caters to everyone, so get a quote today!
