MultiLane Joins Fellow OIF Members to Accelerate 800G Adoption at ECOC
EINPresswire.com/ -- OIF members will showcase interoperability in four critical areas at this year’s ECOC 2022. The work of OIF and its members in 400ZR optics, Co-Packaging architectures, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations will be demonstrated - live and static - at OIF’s booth, #701, during ECOC 2022, September 19-21 in Basel, Switzerland.
OIF is accelerating progressive transformation in optical networking by driving the electrical, optical and control interoperability that enables a more efficient and reliable network. Additional information can be found here.
MultiLane’s presence at the 2022 European Conference for Optical Communications (ECOC) is defined by its commitment to industry interoperability, with many different live demos across the exhibition floor. Nowhere is this multifaceted approach more apparent than MultiLane’s presence at the OIF Booth (#701), where the company will be showcasing 5 live demonstrations in concert with other key industry enablers.
MultiLane’s demos focus on two key challenges at 112G/lane: signal integrity across high-loss channels, and CMIS compliance; using a combination of Host and Module Compliance boards, Channel Attenuation Boards, and the company’s brand new Active Loopback offerings.
Two of MultiLane’s contributions involve its ML4067-112-24 Channel Board – an Inter-Symbol-Interference emulator adding 12-16 dB of attenuation for chip-to-module validation, along with showcasing Backplane/Passive Cable resilience in the face of long-reach losses around 28 GHz. MultiLane’s 800G OSFP Active Loopback, the ML4064-ALB-112, will be used to verify and compensate for VSR channel losses as well.
MultiLane is also presenting its capacity for seamless interoperability with MSA standards, using its ML4062-HCB-112-MXPM70 QDD Host Compliance Board (HCB) and ML4062-MCB-112-MXPM70 QDD Module Compliance Board (MCB). The HCB is being used in conjunction with a channel board to validate SerDes Chip to Chip & Midplane Application with FEC enabled signal at 53Gbaud, while the MCB will be validating a chip-to-module setup alongside a sampling scope.
Finally, MultiLane will be featuring its signature CMIS adapter and analyzer combination, the QSFP-DD ML4066-QDD and ML4066-ANA-QDD, alongside its ML4064-112-MCB OSFP MCB to demonstrate its holistic CMIS compliance solutions, including a real-time firmware upgrade on a 400ZR module using the Common Data Block feature advertised within CMIS.
“We are very pleased with what we have been able to bring to bear this year,” said Rachad Samaha, General Manager of MultiLane’s Data Center Test Solutions Business Unit. “MultiLane prides itself on being able to address the many different challenges of data center design and deployment, and being able to showcase our suite of test solutions across ECOC is really exciting. Being part of the OIF gives us a platform to work with other members to further develop the 800G ecosystem. Our data center test solutions being exhibited help to enable and validate interoperability are available in all OIF-supported form factors.”
MultiLane’s demos will run the length of ECOC, from September 19th to the 21st, visitors to the exhibition are welcome to keep an eye out for other aspects of the industry in which MultiLane is involved.
About MultiLane
MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance test services, signal integrity design services, and fully automated, turn-key test solutions. In addition, MultiLane develops high speed ATE modules that fit in wafer-scale automated test systems. For more information, please visit https://www.multilaneinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
