Việt Nam, Singapore to promote strategic partnership

VIETNAM, May 20 - Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng meets the Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng met the Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin yesterday, highlighting that the two countries should continue promoting their strategic partnership.

The Singaporean Speaker emphasised that the strategic partnership between them had developed strongly and deeply in all fields.

Singapore attached great importance to developing relations with Việt Nam, he said, noting that people-to-people exchanges were an important basis for bilateral relations.

He informed the Vietnamese Party chief of the results of talks with the Chairman of Việt Nam’s NA Vương Đình Huệ, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation, agreeing to strengthen exchanges and contacts between parliamentarians as well as cooperation between committees and at international forums.

Party General Secretary Trọng welcomed the visit by Tan, expressing his belief that it would be an important milestone as the two countries move towards the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries in 2023.

Party General Secretary Trọng highly appreciated the multifaceted achievements of the two countries' cooperation and thanked Singapore for its support to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

He highlighted Việt Nam wishes to strongly promote the strategic partnership and cooperation.

The Party chief agreed on the significance of expanding the relationship between the two countries’ people, and suggested that Singapore continue to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Singapore.

He suggested that the two parliaments continue to improve laws and mechanisms and take specific measures to implement cooperation. VNS