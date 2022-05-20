Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: May 20, 2022

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.0 Percent in April

UI Claims at Their Lowest Level Since 1973

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in April – down from 3.3 percent in March and from 4.5 percent one year ago. The U.S. March unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent.

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,900 in April from 55,600 in March. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,646,800 in April – a figure that is 10,000 higher than March and 45,100 higher than one year ago.

The labor force participation rate also increased to 67.4 percent in April from 67.2 percent in March. Initial unemployment claims fell to 5,290 last month, the lowest monthly number seen since 1973.

“Thousands of Iowans returned to the workforce in April and found promising new careers in manufacturing, construction, and other industries,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Our economy continues to grow, our labor force continues to expand, and unemployed Iowans are finding amazing new career opportunities faster than ever thanks to our pivot to focus on reemployment. The April numbers confirm once again that we’re on the right track.”

Note: Beginning next month, Iowa’s statewide unemployment news release will be released one day earlier – on Thursdays at 9 a.m. An updated release schedule can be viewed here.

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

In April, Iowa businesses added 3,300 jobs, more than offsetting a loss of 2,800 in March and leaving total nonfarm employment at 1,565,700 jobs. Job growth was spurred by hiring in manufacturing and construction, although service industries did contribute to the gain (+1,300). Government advanced slightly in April (+200) and now stands at 4,600 jobs above last year. Most of the increase was local and related to summer projects.

Manufacturing added the most jobs in April (+1,100), marking the fifth consecutive gain for this sector and the sixth increase in the last seven months. A total of 6,000 jobs have been added since September with the lone decrease being due to a November strike in machinery manufacturing. Durable goods shops were responsible for most of the jobs added this month (+900). Construction advanced by 900 jobs – the sixth straight month of gains, now totaling 3,800 jobs since October. Finance and insurance rose by 700 in April following losses in the last two months. All the monthly growth stemmed from insurance and related activities; credit intermediation and related activities were unchanged from March. Education services added 600 jobs in April, and professional and business services added 500 jobs thanks to a boost from professional, scientific, and technical services. Alternatively, job losses were heaviest in trade, with wholesale and retail shedding 1,200 jobs compared to last month.

Despite little change from March, leisure and hospitality leads all sectors in jobs gained over the past twelve months (+12,400) with most of the increase stemming from accommodations and food services (+10,300). Manufacturing continues to be vital to the state’s economy and has added 7,300 jobs since last April. Retail trade remains markedly up from last year despite a moderate loss in April and has gained 4,400 jobs annually. The only sectors trending down compared to last year are health care and social assistance (-2,700) and finance and insurance (-1,000).

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for April 2022 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Statewide data for May 2022 will be released on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9 a.m.



Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from April March April March April 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Civilian labor force 1,697,700 1,692,400 1,676,500 5,300 21,200 Unemployment 50,900 55,600 74,800 -4,700 -23,900 Unemployment rate 3.0% 3.3% 4.5% -0.3 -1.5 Employment 1,646,800 1,636,800 1,601,700 10,000 45,100 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.4% 67.2% 67.0% 0.2 0.4 U.S. unemployment rate 3.6% 3.6% 6.0% 0.0 -2.4 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,565,700 1,562,400 1,529,400 3,300 36,300 Mining 2,400 2,400 2,300 0 100 Construction 81,100 80,200 78,200 900 2,900 Manufacturing 224,500 223,400 217,200 1,100 7,300 Trade, transportation and utilities 313,900 315,000 307,200 -1,100 6,700 Information 19,400 19,300 18,700 100 700 Financial activities 108,700 108,000 109,400 700 -700 Professional and business services 140,700 140,200 139,400 500 1,300 Education and health services 225,200 224,300 225,100 900 100 Leisure and hospitality 137,300 137,300 124,900 0 12,400 Other services 55,300 55,300 54,400 0 900 Government 257,200 257,000 252,600 200 4,600 (Above data subject to revision)

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from April March April March April 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Initial claims 5,290 6,923 22,145 -23.6% -76.1% Continued claims Benefit recipients 15,863 25,239 32,781 -37.1% -51.6% Weeks paid 42,720 92,630 97,820 -53.9% -56.3% Amount paid $19,837,409 $43,724,537 $38,213,174 -54.6% -48.1%

