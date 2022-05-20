Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 11 in Monroe Township, Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 11 in both directions between Shamokin Dam in Monroe Township, Snyder County and the Barry King Memorial Bridge in Northumberland County, for a milling and paving project.

Sunday, May 22 through Thursday, May 26, the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Inc., will be performing milling and paving, upgrading traffic signs, and installing guiderail. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM, weather permitting.



Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

