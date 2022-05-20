Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,564 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Last steel beams for Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to be lifted into position Friday, May 20, 2022

Page Content

WHO: Brayman-Trumbull, a Joint Venture.
 
WHAT: Contractors will lift the final sections of steel into place for the new span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on Interstate 64, also known as the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge.
 
The bridge is part of a massive construction project to widen I-64 to six lanes from Nitro to the US 35 interchange, and includes building a new bridge next to the existing span. The project is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
 
WHEN: Friday, May 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. The project will take several hours.
 
WHERE: Amherst Yard off WV 817, just north of the existing bridge.
 
For further information contact Jennifer Dooley at Jennifer.j.dooley@wv.gov or 304-414-6825.​​

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Last steel beams for Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to be lifted into position Friday, May 20, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.