MEDIA ADVISORY: Last steel beams for Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to be lifted into position Friday, May 20, 2022

WHO: Brayman-Trumbull, a Joint Venture.



WHAT: Contractors will lift the final sections of steel into place for the new span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on Interstate 64, also known as the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge.



The bridge is part of a massive construction project to widen I-64 to six lanes from Nitro to the US 35 interchange, and includes building a new bridge next to the existing span. The project is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.



WHEN: Friday, May 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. The project will take several hours.



WHERE: Amherst Yard off WV 817, just north of the existing bridge.



For further information contact Jennifer Dooley at Jennifer.j.dooley@wv.gov or 304-414-6825.​​