Ohio Media School Alumni Matthew Herchik of NBC4 WCMH-TV delivers Keynote Address at Commencement
I will always be a resource for you. Call me, text me, or hit me up on social media. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Ohio Media School”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six short years ago, Ohio Media School Alumnus Matthew Herchik was sitting at his commencement, excited to begin his professional journey. This past weekend Matthew returned to the Columbus campus as the keynote speaker, honored to inspire our graduates and share his journey and success in the media industry. A well-known MMJ at NBC4 WCMH-TV, Matt was thrilled to announce that he will join the weekend morning anchor team with Cynthia Hall, and together they are set to make their debut on May 21.
— Matthew Herchik of NBC4 WCMH-TV
Matthew wanted our graduates to remember that he did not start his career in TV market #31. In his address, Matt talked about the realities of his humble beginnings in Zanesville, Ohio, Market #203 of 210.
“Ohio Media School means a lot to me because it’s a symbol to me of what I was able to accomplish while in school and what I knew I was going to be able to accomplish when I graduated. I knew I had skills, a great network, and confidence. While it was the end of a chapter, it was also the beginning of a journey. I knew that the possibilities were endless. And the same is true for you. There is so much out there that you can do. Be relentless in the pursuit of your dreams.”
For our graduates, these words will stay with them and resonate as they begin their career journey. This Ohio Media School Commencement had the largest graduating class in its history. Campus Director Rhonda Frazier presented The Class of 2022, which comprised talented graduates who completed diploma programs in Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, and Sports Broadcasting.
Creative and career ready, we celebrated our graduates with various special awards, including the Golden Lens, Golden Mic, and Rising Phoenix Awards. Our graduates are well trained with internship hours to complement the enriched curriculum; our graduates are energized and prepared for their industry start.
Please join us in congratulating our newest Ohio Media School Graduates, family, and friends. Commencement was made even more special by the inspirational words of Ohio Media School Alumnus and NBC4 WCMH-TV Multi-Media Journalist and Morning Co-Anchor Matthew Herchik.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
John Girard
M & S Media Inc.
+15189561385 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other