NCDA&CS offers $1 million in grant funding for bioenergy research and new and emerging crops exploration

FRIDAY, OCT. 8, 2021

919-693-2483 Hunter Barrier, research operations manager New and Emerging Crops Program

910-292-7839 NCDA offers $1 million in grant funding for bioenergy research and new and emerging crops exploration

Application deadline is Nov. 8 RALEIGH – The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative and the New and Emerging Crops Program are seeking 2021 grant proposals that support each program’s mission. “Investing in agricultural research helps North Carolina maintain agriculture and agribusiness as the leading industry in our state. With each program offering about $500,000 in competitive grants, we expect big long term dividends for the state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Every dollar invested in ag research produces $19 in returns. With these programs offering significant research funding, we know the results could be promising, not just for farm incomes but our state economy.” Each program is organized under the NCDA&CS Research Stations Division. While not required, research projects funded by the grant programs may use the Division’s infrastructure and resources throughout the state, including one or more of the Division’s 18 research stations. Potential grantees may wish to review the chart below to understand each program’s mission and the types of research projects that may qualify for grants. Bioenergy Research Initiative New and Emerging Crops Program Mission: To support the research and development of agricultural and forestry-based feedstocks for bioenergy production, agribusiness development and cooperative research for biofuels production. To identify potential new crops, value-added products and agricultural enterprises and provide the agricultural research, marketing support and education necessary to make these crops commercially viable and profitable for North Carolina’s growers and agribusinesses. Topics of high importance include, but are not limited to: Weed management

Harvest management such as methods, timing, transporting and storage

Stand management such as renovation for productivity, planting dates, crop management and eradication when necessary

New species with bioenergy potential

Innovative uses of biomass for energy Identification of emerging crops with economic potential

Crop physiology, growth and development

Identification of appropriate soil and climate needs

Agronomic management strategies including fertility and pest management

Postharvest management strategies

Creation and evaluation of new value-added products

Test marketing new crops or products Copies of the grant applications, required forms and additional information are available on each program’s grant web page. The Bioenergy Research Initiative page is at www.ncagr.gov/bioenergy/Grants/index.htm , and the New and Emerging Crops grant page is at www.ncagr.gov/NECP/grants.htm . Applications must be postmarked by close of business Nov. 8. Questions about each program should be directed to the contacts above. For more information on the application process, contact Allison Medlin, at allison.medlin@ncagr.gov or at 919-693-2483. -30-