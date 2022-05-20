ANIVERSE Announces Investment from MAMA VENTURES

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANIVERSE, an E2E metaverse platform, is proud to announce an investment from MAMA VENTURES. MAMA VENTURES, an accelerating-based crypto venture capital, is known to support ecosystem revitalization, business structure diversification, overseas expansion, etc. by signing a long-term investment contract with the project.



ANIVERSE is an 'E2E metaverse platform' that allows users to enjoy and experience a variety of content, so that they can enjoy various services, such as games, NFT staking, governance, etc., within the metaverse ecosystem of ANIVERSE and gain the rewards that follow. In March, ANIVERSE launched 10,000 Larva PFP NFTs on OpenSea, which is known as the world's best NFT marketplace, and they were sold out. They are still traded at a high level of volume even now, more than a month after they first went on sale. Furthermore, they even achieved #1 volume in OpenSea's Klaytn.

On the other hand, ANIVERSE launched the Larva PFP NFT staking service on May 3. The holders of Larva NFTs will receive a reward KANVs through the staking of the NFTs. Users will be able to harvest the maximum APYs when making a deposit in order from the pool that they receive the highest reward according to the attribute value of Larva NFTs classified by the color of the characters. The ANIVERSE Foundation not only removed 100 million ERC-20-based ANVs, but also issued KIP-7-based KANVs for the issuance of Klaytn-based KANVs paid by NFT staking.

MAMA VENTURES said that it would contribute to the development of the blockchain ecosystem by discovering, investing, and actively supporting projects that can lead to the popularization of Web3, especially among domestic and foreign promising projects.

Moreover, ANIVERSE said that it would introduce a new concept of Larva NFTs in various marketplaces, in addition to its own ANIVERSE NFT marketplace, through steady partnerships.

Media Contact

Brand: ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD.

Contact: Media team

Email: aniverse@aniverse.io

Telephone: +82 070-4609-6487

Website: https://aniverse.io/

SOURCE: ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD.