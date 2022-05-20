Hậu Giang's investment promotion conference slated for June

VIETNAM, May 20 -

A part of Hậu Giang Province. — Photo provided by the province

HCM CITY — The Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang will advertise its potential and strengths, promote trade and tourism while introducing a list of projects calling for investment during an upcoming investment promotion conference in the locality.

The conference, slated to be held from June 15 to June 18, will create favourable conditions for domestic and foreign businesses to learn about the province's mechanisms and policies, its investment incentives besides its prioritised projects, director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Trần Ngọc Hùng told a press conference in HCM City on Wednesday.

Hùng also described the event as a good chance for management agencies, organisations and investors to discuss measures to help the province attract more investment to promote its socio-economic development in the near future.

Five seminars discussing Hậu Giang's potentials and opportunities in the fields of industry, agriculture, urban development, tourism and IT will be held on the sidelines of the conference.

For his part, Chairman of Hậu Giang People’s Committee Đồng Văn Thanh said his province was committed to facilitating businesses with the establishment of a steering committee for investment promotion and support. This would guide and support investors in fulfilling investment procedures in a timely manner.

Speeding up investment procedures and land clearance while ensuring sufficient infrastructure for investors were also included, Thanh said at the press conference.

The chairman said the upcoming conference would demonstrate his locality's determination and desire in promoting the province's potential, opportunities and competitive advantages to the businesses, especially those in HCM City.

Recently, the committee approved the list of 35 projects seeking foreign direct investment between now and 2025.

These projects, worth a total US$876 million, are in a wide range of sectors including construction of industrial zones and clusters, industry, farming, trade and service, tourism, and healthcare. — VNS