Maryland State Police Enforcement Initiative Combats Violent Crimes In St. Mary’s County

May 20, 2022

(LEONARDTOWN, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack have conducted several criminal enforcement initiatives over the past month as a proactive response to an increase in violent crime in St. Mary’s County.

Between April 5 and May 13, troopers have participated in multiple criminal enforcement initiatives, where they have specifically targeted those areas in St. Mary’s County, Maryland with the highest increases in violent crime. These efforts have resulted in the removal of controlled dangerous substances from our community, the apprehension of wanted fugitives and the seizure of a firearm.

This enforcement effort also included troopers from the Firearms Enforcement Unit and the Southern Maryland Information Center, as well as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The effort was made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services. Additional enforcement efforts are planned for the coming months.

If you have information on a crime that has occurred in St. Mary’s County, contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at (301) 475-8955 ext. 0 or Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333. These phone lines are monitored 24 hours a day. Citizens may also remain anonymous. You can also text “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Citizens are also eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

