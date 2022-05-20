Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,553 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Enforcement Initiative Combats Violent Crimes In St. Mary’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LEONARDTOWN, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack have conducted several criminal enforcement initiatives over the past month as a proactive response to an increase in violent crime in St. Mary’s County. 

Between April 5 and May 13, troopers have participated in multiple criminal enforcement initiatives, where they have specifically targeted those areas in St. Mary’s County, Maryland with the highest increases in violent crime. These efforts have resulted in the removal of controlled dangerous substances from our community, the apprehension of wanted fugitives and the seizure of a firearm.  

This enforcement effort also included troopers from the Firearms Enforcement Unit and the Southern Maryland Information Center, as well as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The effort was made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services. Additional enforcement efforts are planned for the coming months.

If you have information on a crime that has occurred in St. Mary’s County, contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at (301) 475-8955 ext. 0 or Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333.  These phone lines are monitored 24 hours a day. Citizens may also remain anonymous.  You can also text “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).  Citizens are also eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Enforcement Initiative Combats Violent Crimes In St. Mary’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.