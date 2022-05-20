Submit Release
PennDOT to Host Job Fair for Armstrong and Butler County Positions

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 351 New Castle Road, Butler.

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in Armstrong and Butler Counties, including Highway Maintenance Workers, Transportation Equipment Operators, Government Services Interns/College Student Summer Workers and is particularly interested in talking with applicants for openings as CDL operators or mechanics.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities currently available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications.  

PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment.  Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible). 

Apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx.  CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required.

For more information on employment with District 10 – Armstrong County, call 724-543-1811.  District 10 – Butler County, call 724-284-8800.  PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###


