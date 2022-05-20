Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,564 in the last 365 days.

Rellevate Secures Series Seed Preferred Investment to Scale Digital Banking and Payment Services Aimed for U.S. Workers

Rellevate logo

Naples Technology Ventures led successful Capital Raise to Fuel Company’s Growth

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a digital banking & payment services provider today announced that it closed a Series Seed Preferred $4 million round led by Naples Technology Ventures (NTV). Additional investors included Connecticut Innovations, IAG Capital Partners, Cherrystone Angel Group, Texas HALO Fund and Tamiami Angel Fund, among others. As a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge financial and payment services, Rellevate will use funds to focus on market expansion and growth.

“Rellevate has built a leading-edge digital banking, money movement and payments platform aimed at American workers that need it most. We are excited to work with the experienced Rellevate management team as they grow, said Mike Abbaei, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Naples Technology Ventures. “We share the Company’s passion for helping Americans succeed by giving them access to valuable financial tools at affordable, fair prices to bypass often onerous channels they face every day, such as check cashers, payday lenders, money transfer providers, traditional banks and the fees often associated with such legacy providers.”

Adam Schneider, Advisor at Naples Technology Ventures, will be joining Rellevate’s board. Mr. Schneider is focused on the intersection of Digital Technology with Financial Markets and will bring years of leadership and expertise in product management, technical / infrastructure implementation, and growth strategies to Rellevate.

“At Rellevate, we have built a leading digital banking and payments platform and now it is time to scale it. Rellevate leverages our team’s collective experience at leading financial services, money movement and consumer product companies to deliver financial services to empower American consumers to access, move, and use their money-anytime,” said Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Rellevate. “With NTV’s investment / leadership and our existing and new investors we have a seasoned investor group that can provide not only capital, but deep industry knowledge, introductions and functional support to expedite growth.”

Through Rellevate’s Digital Account, employers can provide their employees access to a Financial Wellness benefit, featuring Pay Any-Day, to access earned wages between payroll cycles, enhancing the employer’s competitive standing as they strive to acquire and retain loyal employees. Rellevate’s product suite includes: The Rellevate App / Digital Account with Earnings Credit, a Visa Debit Card, ATM Access, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, Send and Instant Send Money.
About Naples Technology Ventures

Naples Technology Ventures is a Venture Capital Firm that invests in early-stage technology and services companies. NTV looks for companies that show strong value-add and demonstrate being in emergent and/or expanding markets with both Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) and/or a Services-based model. NTV focuses on investments in Series Seed and Series A+ rounds.

For additional information visit www.naplestechnologyventures.com or email us at contact@naplestechnologyventures.com.

About Rellevate
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Money Send, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.

Michele Sullender
Rellevate, Inc.
+1 317-402-3497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Rellevate Secures Series Seed Preferred Investment to Scale Digital Banking and Payment Services Aimed for U.S. Workers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.