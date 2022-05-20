‘Programme for immigration restrictions exemption for non-residents with Portuguese nationality’ to launch on 27 May

MACAU, May 20 - Taking into account the actual needs of residents and assessing the epidemic risks and changes in relevant countries, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announce, following the stipulations in clause 3 of Chief Executive Dispatch No. 64/2022, that with effect from 20 May 2022, Portuguese nationals who have no travel history to places other than the Mainland China, the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, or Portugal (except places stayed while in transit) within 21 days before their entry, subject to the prerequisite of fulfilling entry conditions, may enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region without prior authorization from the health authorities.

Under Chief Executive Dispatch No. 64/2022, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Macao SAR, entries of non-Macao residents are banned; however, in response to the needs of residents and entities, the health authorities may exceptionally exempt a certain group of people from compliance with the relevant measures, by assessing the epidemic risk in the countries or regions concerned and determining the conditions of entry that must be followed.

In view that the epidemic situation in Portugal has subsided and the exchange between people in Macao and Portugal is necessary as a close relationship has been maintained between the two regions, the health authorities have determined to loosen the entry restrictions, in a proper way, for non-residents with Portuguese nationality after assessment of the epidemic risk.

Therefore, starting from 27 May 2022, non-resident Portuguese nationals who have not travelled to places other than the Mainland China, the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, or Portugal (except places stayed while transit) within 21 days prior to their entry, may enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region without prior authorization from the health authorities, provided that the entry requirements are fulfilled, and the documents required by the health authorities are presented before boarding a mode of transport bound for the MSAR or upon entry into Macao.

For more information on the entry conditions and required documents, please visit the column “Programme for exemption from immigration restrictions for non-residents with Portuguese nationality” on the Special Webpage Against Epidemics (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/PreventCOVID-19). For enquiries, please call the Health Bureau’s hotline at 28700800. Aside from this, you may also make enquiries via email (info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo) or via the enquiries and assistance platform for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq).