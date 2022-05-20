New AI-powered Philanthropy & Impact Investing Platform set to accelerate social impact in developing countries
DeepTech platform provides open-access data and insights for charities, NGOs, philanthropists and impact investors
Impact investing has seen a boost in popularity, in 2021, its market size was $299.9B, and it is projected to reach a size of $793.5B by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the period of 2021-2027.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Knowledge Philanthropy, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Philanthropy & Impact Investing Platform, harnessing the power of big data and analytics to maximise social impact in the developing world.
Containing an open-source database of over 440 charities and NGOs, 600 businesses with purpose, 660 impact investors, the interactive platform provides industry specific data and analytics about developing countries with a focus on the African continent through an African Charities Dashboard module. The goal is to encourage transparency and accountability, as well as foster collaboration amongst key stakeholders in philanthropy and impact investing.
The platform provides a series of interactive mindmaps, offering a visualisation of the philanthropic and impact investing sectors by industry and geography. It also allows users to run advanced searches using a multi-parametric filter.
The African Charities Dashboard is an advanced tool that presents an overview of philanthropic activities and social impact in Africa. It covers the full scope of the charity and impacts investing ecosystems, offering a comparative analysis of different charities, NGOs, and impact startups across the continent. The African Charities Dashboard was built on the back of a comprehensive database comprising over 350 charities and NGOs, 380 startups with social impact, and 140 impact investors with operations in Africa.
Later this year, Deep Knowledge Philanthropy aims to release its 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐲 & 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, providing a global interactive open-source database of over 2,000 charities, 2,000 NGOs, and 3,000 businesses with purpose.
Deep Knowledge Philanthropy is a data-driven non-profit project by Deep Knowledge Group committed to the support, development, and advancement of DeepTech for social good, impact philanthropy, and ethical investment, founded on the belief that DeepTech innovation is the most efficient driver of ‘social profit,’ technological humanitarianism, and societal development, and that venture philanthropy is the profitable long-term investment for individuals, national economies, and humanity itself. info@deep-knowledge.org
