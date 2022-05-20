Edge Analytics Market Is Expected to Garner USD 33.65 Billion, Globally by 2027 at 31.4% CAGR By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Edge Analytics Market Trends – The rise in the implementation of connected devices.

Edge Analytics Market growing demand for real-time intelligence on network devices and the rising government initiatives in Information and Communication Technology is driving the demand for market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Edge Analytics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 33.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing demand for real-time intelligence on network devices, the global Edge Analytics Market is forecasted to grow significantly over the forecasted period. Besides, the rising government initiatives in Information and Communication Technology are anticipated to further fuel the market growth in the forecast timeline. Moreover, the rise in the implementation of connected devices is likely to drive the market growth shortly. IoT devices' adoption is growing exponentially, generating massive volumes of data and requiring real-time data analytics.

The lack of standardization of the use of the solution is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The Global Edge Analytics Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Edge Analytics Market with regards to the current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation for revenue and market share. The report is an all-inclusive document providing important details focusing on growth statistics, estimation of revenue shares and growth, market valuation, and also emphasizes the competitive landscape, business opportunities, and strategic alliances and approaches undertaken by the dominants players.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In June 2020, ADRM Software was acquired by Microsoft Corporation. The combination of ADRM 's extensive industry models with Azure's limitless storage and computation would facilitate the generation of an intelligent data lake where data from different business units can be more rapidly harmonized seamlessly.

• It is expected that the Prescriptive analytics segment will lead the market. This form of Edge Analytics gives suitable guidance to an employee relying on live streaming data or instantly beginning a process, contextualizing2 live stream operations within current company criteria.

• Over the forecast period, the energy & power segment is expected to dominate the market. By applying edge analytics in facilities such as hydropower stations or wind turbines, the technique can detect real-time issues and minimize production delays.

• North America's region is forecasted to lead the market due to the growing acceptance of edge analytics by small and medium enterprises, driven by government policies and regulations.

This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Analytic Edge report are:

AGT Group GmbH, CGI Group Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apigee Corp., SAP SE, Falkonry Inc., Equinix, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Edge Analytics Market on the basis of component, type, deployment, end-use, and region.

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Services

o Solution

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Prescriptive Analytics

o Descriptive Analytics

o Diagnostic Analytics

o Predictive Analytics

• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o On-Cloud

o On-Premises

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Manufacturing

o Energy and Power

o Logistics

o Entertainment

o Healthcare

o Defence

o Telecommunication

o Information Technology

o Retail

o BFSI

o Others

Regional Analysis :

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Edge Analytics Market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

