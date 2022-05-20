Vantage Circle is Hosting the Second Episode of the Vantage Point Webcast with Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick

Vantage Point: A View from the Top with Chester and Adrian

Vantage Circle is bringing the second episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick

Join us for a great conversation where we'll share different ways to help retain employees during difficult times and how to combat The Great Resignation.” — Adrian Gostick

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, is bringing the second episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 25th May 2022.

In the second episode, Adrian and Chester are going to talk about “How focusing on Engagement, Empathy and Wellness are helping companies beat the Great Resignation” to the guest speakers on the best ways to retain the employees during the difficult times of Great resignation and how engagement, empathy, and wellness play a vital role in combating great resignation.

Employee Engagement in a Hybrid, Post Covid world, In the first episode of the webcast, Adrian and Chester discussed insights with the guest speakers.

The guest speakers for the second episode will host Peter Bregman - CEO of Bregman Partners, Darcy Verhun - President of FYidoctors and Maryjo Charbonnier - CHRO of Kyndryl.

This episode will throw light on the following points:

Learn why employees are exiting organizations.

The important steps CHROs and HR managers are taking to address the early warning and turn great resignation into great retention.

Learn what roles Engagement, Empathy and Wellness play and how it works to combat attrition.

The speakers, Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

“After the success of the first episode of the Vanatge Point webcast, we look forward to hosting the second episode, in an attempt to help the companies beat the great resignation, which has been a growing concern worldwide. So tune in and register now to get the best insights from the global experts, and let’s make our work environment more cohesive and human for all.” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“We look forward to speaking with some of the finest minds in HR to discuss the importance of engagement, empathy and wellness in the workplace!”, says Chester Elton, Partner and Founder of The Culture Works.

“Join us for a great conversation where we'll share different ways to help retain employees during difficult times and how to combat The Great Resignation.”, quoted Adrian Gostick, Owner of The Culture Works.

To join the webcast, the limited free passes can be availed by registering here: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.