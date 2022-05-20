Head of Government Chairs Meeting on Tourism Revival

MOROCCO, May 20 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday chaired a working meeting in Rabat, dedicated to tourism revival and the resumption of the tourist season.

This meeting was devoted to "the examination of the measures taken to revive the tourism sector after two years of global health crisis, including the recording of positive indicators that can be used to ensure a good launch of the new tourist season, which will contribute to a new boom in the sector," said a statement from the Department of the Head of Government.

During this meeting, the Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Social Economy and Solidarity, Fatim-Zahra Ammor, presented the vision of the Ministry to revive the tourist activity as soon as possible, with the aim of recording this year a monthly influx of tourists equal to or greater than that recorded before the crisis, the statement said.

The vision of the Ministry also aims to multiply the number of tourists and return, from the year 2023, the same level of arrivals that prevailed in 2019, which was a positive year in terms of influx of tourists, adds the same source.

Among the axes on which this vision is based, it is to ensure the largest number of seats for tourists flocking to Morocco with airlines, develop tourism promotion, conduct extensive promotional campaigns and conclude partnerships with global tour operators and digital platforms.

It is, also, about the adequacy of tourism supply and demand, in addition to the strategy of promoting tourism investments, in particular, which aims to encourage investment in small and medium enterprises and in the field of entertainment and animation.

The Head of Government has encouraged, on this occasion, all stakeholders to enhance human resources to accompany the revival of the tourism sector, calling on the various players in the sector to work for the upgrading of hotel structures to improve the quality of services offered to tourists.

He also called on all government departments to accompany the tourism sector in its recovery, to ensure its contribution to economic recovery, stressing the importance of implementing various measures to ensure the revival of the sector and the achievement of objectives.

MAP 19 mai 2022