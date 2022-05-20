Magnetic Beads Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Magnetic Beads Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the magnetic beads market size is expected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2021 to $1.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.33%. As per TBRC’s magnetic beads market research the market size is expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.88%. Rising investment in genetic and microbiology research activities is significantly driving the growth of the magnetic beads market.

Want to learn more on the magnetic beads market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5995&type=smp

The magnetic beads market consists of the sales of magnetic beads by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are versatile small tools used for separating biomolecules quickly and effectively. Magnetic beads are made up of superparamagnetic iron oxide particles as small as 20 to 30 nanometers in size. Magnetic beads are frequently used in various molecular biology applications such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR), droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), other amplification and genotyping, protein purification and other applications.

Global Magnetic Beads Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the magnetic beads market. The key players in the magnetic beads market are focusing on innovation and expanding their scope of application to gain their market position.

Global Magnetic Beads Market Segments

By Magnetic Core: Superparamagnetic, Ferrimagnetic

By Type: Cells, Pathogenic Microorganisms, Nucleic Acids, Peptide, Protein

By Application: Cell Separation and Expansion, IVD Assay Development, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Immunoprecipitation, Antibody Purification

By End-User: Healthcare Facilities, Individual Pathology Labs, Research Labs

By Geography: The global magnetic beads market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global magnetic beads market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/magnetic-beads-global-market-report

Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides magnetic beads global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global magnetic beads market, global magnetic beads market share, magnetic beads global market segments and geographies, magnetic beads global market trends, magnetic beads global market players, magnetic beads market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The magnetic beads globaal market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Bangs Laboratories Inc., Spherotech Inc., GenScript, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., New England Biolabs, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd., CardioGenics Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, Eurofins Technologies, micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH, MagQu Co. Ltd, Advanced BioChemicals LLC, Calbiotech Inc, Takara Bio, Cytiva, Teja Scientific Glass Works, Alcon Scientific Industries., TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., YAGEO, Laird PLC, Abraxis, Max Echo, Sunlord, Microgate, and Zhenhua Fu Electronics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Global Market Report 2022

Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2022

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Find us on

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany/

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/