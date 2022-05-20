LiDAR Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026
The Business Research Company’s LiDAR Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘LiDAR Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the LiDAR market size is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2021 to $1.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.68%. The global LiDAR market size is expected to grow to $3.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.49%. The rising demand for 3D imaging is expected to propel the LiDAR market growth.
The LiDAR market consists of sales of LiDAR by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to examine the surface of the earth. LiDAR is a laser imaging detection and ranging system in which laser, a form of light, is used to measure the variable distances from earth. LiDAR technology is popularly used to measure a large number of areas in a relatively small amount of time with more accuracy than manual labor. It is a technology used to create three-dimensional images.
Global LiDAR Market Trends
The increasing investments in LiDAR startups by automotive giants is a key trend gaining popularity in the LiDAR market. Certain vehicle operations demand robust radars which are fulfilled by LiDAR, making automakers realize the full potential of LiDAR in the self-driving cars market. The cost of LiDAR as compared to the outrageous cost of other sensors is attracting most automakers to implement LiDAR in vehicles, resulting in increasing investments into LiDAR startups. An autonomous vehicle requires a detailed understanding, which is best achieved by 4D LiDAR.
The global LiDAR market is segmented:
By Component: Laser Scanner, Navigation and Positioning Systems, Others
By Type: Terrestrial, Aerial, Mobile
By Technology: 2D, 3D, 4D
By Applications: Mapping and Cartography, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System), Environment, Exploration and Detection, Others
By End-User: Defense and Aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining, Transportation
By Geography: The global LiDAR market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
LiDAR Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global LiDAR market outlook, global LiDAR market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global LiDAR market, global LiDAR market share, global LiDAR market segments and geographies, global LiDAR market players, global LiDAR market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The LiDAR market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s LiDAR Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Velodyne, Leica Geosystems AG, LEOSPHERE SAS, HEXAGON, Leica Geosystems AG, GeoSLAM Ltd., Firmatek LLC, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Mira Solutions Inc, Aerometric Surveys, Airborne Hydrography AB, Faro Technologies Inc, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, Innoviz Technologies Ltd, Waymo LLC, Valeo SA, Neptec Technologies Corp, and ZX LIDARS.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business