Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the glass fiber reinforced concrete market size is expected to grow from $2.74 billion in 2021 to $3.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.24%. As per TBRC’s glass fiber reinforced concrete market research the market size is expected to grow to $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.41%. Increasing emphasis on green buildings is significantly driving the growth of the glass fiber reinforced concrete market.

The glass fiber reinforced concrete market consists of sales of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to make structural concrete products that are both strong and lightweight, such as building panels, exterior building façade panels and architectural precast concrete. GFRC is similar to chopped fiberglass, but far weaker. It is composed of fine sand, cement, polymer, water, other admixtures, and alkali-resistant (AR) fibers.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Trends

3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the glass fiber reinforced concrete market. Major companies operating in the glass fiber reinforced concrete sector are focused on developing and using 3D printing solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Segments

The global glass fiber reinforced concrete market is segmented:

By Process: Spray, Premix, Hybrid

By Type: C30, C60, C100

By Application: Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Civil and Other Infrastructure Construction

By Geography: The global glass fiber reinforced concrete market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides glass fiber reinforced concrete market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global glass fiber reinforced concrete market, glass fiber reinforced concrete market share, glass fiber reinforced concrete market segments and geographies, glass fiber reinforced concrete market players, glass fiber reinforced concrete market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global glass fiber reinforced concrete market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ultratech Cement Ltd., Formglas Products Ltd., Willis Construction Co., Clark Pacific, Loveld, Fibrex Construction Group, Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co., Low & Bonar, Stromberg Architectural, Betofiber A.S., Bb Fiberbeton, BCM GRC Ltd., Blue Concrete, CHENG Concrete, Fishstone, Frey-Fil Corporation, GB Architectural Cladding Products, Hard Rock Developments, Pennine Stone, Surecrete Design Products, Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd., Telling Ltd, GRCUK, and BarChip Pty Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

