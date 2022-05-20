Buggyra heads towards the new truck season. The target is clear: the highest places
Buggyra ZM Racing returns to its roots this weekend. The Misano track in Italy hosts the opening round of the European Truck Racing Championship season.TALLIN, ESTONIA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Series, in which the team has been achieving a lot over the many years. The Buggyra DV50 trucks will be driven by Adam Lacko and Téo Calvet. Aliyyah Koloc has decided to focus on her preparations for the Dakar Rally debut, EuroNASCAR races and GT events. However, going back to two trucks does not mean that the ambitions would be any lower. On the contrary, the targets are high.
“Our ambitions are clear. We want to bring home the best results possible. We have two excellent drivers and a better vehicle. There have been some changes to the axle and our brake system. We’ve also improved the performance of our engine while keeping the reliability. All this should push us ever further. Adam’s goal is clear, to go after the highest places. Of course, we would like to win the championship title, but there are many like that on the entry list,” said the Buggyra’s head of communication Jan Kalivoda with a laugh.
“For Téo, it’s going to be his 2nd season in European truck racing. His goal is to win the Rookies Cup and to get as close as possible to the top European drivers,” added Kalivoda.
The 2017 European Champion Lacko was smiling after the pre-season testing, but he knows that it is not going to be easy against such competition.
“Our times in testing were good, but you never know until Misano. I think we’re heading in the right direction. Like every year, our ambition is to be on the podium at the end of the season. We always fight for the highest places, but it won’t be easy. The competition is strong and it’s getting tighter and tighter. In the timed sessions, there were even five drivers in one tenth. That’s good for the fans though because it’s all much closer. We just drive very close behind each other, waiting for someone to make a mistake,” said Adam Lacko.
During the pre-season testing in Most, Téo Calvet had a chance to try Lacko’s truck, while the European champion tried his.
“It was great to try Adam’s truck. He also helped me to set up mine. I’m glad to drive with such a highly-experience driver. We face another tight season, and there are many good drivers in the European championship. We need to really fight to succeed. In the overall standings, I’d like to be in the TOP 6, and of course, to win the Promoter’s Cup. And if possible, also the teams’ championship,” said the 21-year-old French driver.
Lacko and Calvet are going to face another 13 competitors, who have entered the full season. Amongst the biggest favourites are the reigning champion, Norbert Kiss, from Hungary, and also other MAN drivers like Sascha Lenz from Germany, or the Spanish veteran Antonio Albacete. The six-time European champion Jochen Hahn and Steffi Halm, both from Germany, will be racing IVECO trucks.
After the COVID restrictions, the season calendar has finally returned to normal. While two years ago there were only two events, with the championship being cancelled later, and last year there were eight events, this year features a full 8-round calendar.
That means 32 opportunities to score points in total. The race weekend schedule remains the same, both Saturdays and Sundays will have a feature race first, followed by a smaller race with fewer points on board with the reverse grid for the top eight drivers.
“We have a lot to look forward to, there will be plenty of battles on the track and lots of stress throughout the whole season. And I hope, that in the end, we’re going to enjoy some good result,” ended Adam Lacko.
