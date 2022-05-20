XTrend Speed wins Best Mobile Broker Award in Europe for 2022 XTrend Speed, a Cyprus-based trading platform wins top honors in Europe for its smartphone-based trading app International Business Magazine Logo

Cyprus-based trading platform wins top honors in Europe for a smartphone-based trading app after showcasing its latest disruptive innovations

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XTrend Speed, a Cyprus-based smartphone-based trading platform was recently adjudged the ‘Best Mobile Broker, Europe 2022’ by International Business Magazine. The Dubai-based B2B Publishing organization has been conferring the best in each sector of business for their achievements and new milestones and for the latest disruptions in their respective industry. XTrend Speed was unanimously chosen as the best mobile platform after rigorous analysis and scrutiny of the nominations filed in this particular category.

Launched in 2020, the XTrend Speed App offers nano-trading capabilities and user-friendly market access to the investment in CFDs on Forex, Shares, Indices, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities across Europe. The app delivers a variety of products for traders from over 170 countries. The app allows investors to experience CFD trading through the platform’s all-rounded trading tools. The app is currently getting popular among newcomers entering the investment industry and the low threshold is even enticing the millennials.

The XTrend Speed App provides free investment reports for investors with simplified margin requirements and consistent and customizable market alerts. The app also features negative balance protection and fast documentation approvals. The app has been developed in English, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese languages. It also features a ‘Social Trading Network’ that helps novice and veteran traders to gain knowledge and expertise in the market. The XTrend Speed Community ensures that a trader's selected asset reaches their interested market price.

Commenting on the award announcement, Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine, said, “The innovative and intuitive interface, the easy to read charts, and the sharp analysis of the market on the daily basis is dispatching confidence among the amateurs as well as seasoned traders across the world. This is one of the top reasons why the mobile-based global trading platform has one of the top honors from our research and analysis team.”

Michael Rezaie, CEO and Managing Director, XTrend Speed, said, “The app is designed for making it user-friendly with support for multilingual customer service, real-time market quotes, and daily market analysis. It is regulated by FSCA and the assets are safeguarded by South Africa’s largest insurance company. The app is enjoying a client increase of over 23,000 everyday and over USD 1 million traders/day. Our app is successfully executing each order at less than 42ms.”

About XTrend Speed

Xtrend Speed App was launched in 2020. The App offers nano-trading capabilities and user-friendly market access to the investment in CFDs on Forex, Shares, Indices, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities across Europe. The Owners of XTrend Speed developed the Apps technology by listening to traders based on a deep emphasis on its fast problem-solving customer service. XTrend Speed's main research and development office is located in Limassol, Cyprus. In addition to legal entities registered in South Africa, Malaysia, China, and Cyprus supporting its research and development.

XTrend Speed is authorized by the FSCA in South Africa (license no. 23497).

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. It delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry.