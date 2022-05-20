Global Automotive Solenoid Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Automotive Solenoid Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive solenoid market size is expected to grow to $5.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.81%. The rising automation in vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive solenoid market.

The automotive solenoid market consists of sales of automotive solenoids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are positioned between the engine and ignition module of the vehicle and are one of the responsible components for starting the vehicle. Automotive solenoids operate by receiving small electrical currents from the ignition system and large electrical currents from the battery, which is used to start the engine.

Global Automotive Solenoid Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive solenoid market. According to the global automotive solenoid market analysis, product innovation is the creation or introduction of a new good or launching the improved version of a previous good. For instance, in 2021, Danfoss, a provider of advanced engineering products, developed new EVT solenoid valves for CO2 systems up to 140 bars.

Global Automotive Solenoid Market Segments

The global automotive solenoid market is segmented:

By Function: Fluid Control, Gas Control, Motion Control

By Protocol: Direct Acting, Manual Reset, Pilot Operated

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Application: Engine Control and Cooling System, Fuel and Emission Control, Safety and Security, Body Control and Interiors, HVAC, Other

By Valve Design: 2-Way Valve, 3-Way Valve, 4-Way Valve, 5-Way Valve

By Geography: The global automotive solenoid market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive solenoid global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the automotive solenoid global market, automotive solenoid market share, automotive solenoid market segments and geographies, automotive solenoid global market players, automotive solenoid global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive solenoid global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Electric, BorgWarner, Hitachi Ltd, Continental AG, Mahle GmbH, ASCO Valve, Norgren, Danfoss, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Zf Friedrichshafen Ag, Nidec Corporation, Schaeffler Ag, Rheinmetall Automotive, Hitachi Astemo, Stoneridge Inc, Tlx Technologies, Gideon Automotive Industries, Kendrion, Mzw Motor, Bicolex, Zonhen Electric Appliances, Padmini Vna Mechatronics, and Jaksa.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

