Blockchain Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 44% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blockchain devices market size is expected to grow to $2.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 43.66%. The increasing investments in blockchain technology are significantly contributing to the blockchain devices market growth.

The blockchain devices market consists of sales of blockchain devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which is referred to as a decentralized architecture with built-in security to improve transaction trust and integrity. Following the Internet, blockchain has revolutionized the exchange of information and media. Blockchain technology is widely regarded as a game-changing breakthrough and the harbinger of a new economic era.

Global Blockchain Devices Market Trends

The adoption of wireless communication technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the blockchain devices market. According to the blockchain technology market research, organizations are adopting next-generation wireless technologies believe to gain competitive advantage and enable innovation. For instance, according to a Deloitte survey in June 2020, networking executives view advanced wireless technologies as increasingly critical to their enterprise success. 86% of networking executives surveyed believed that advanced wireless will transform their company in three years. Furthermore, 57% percent respondents reported that their organization is currently in the process of adopting 5G and/or Wi-Fi 6, and 37% plan to adopt these technologies within the next year.

Global Blockchain Devices Market Segments

The global blockchain devices market is segmented:

By Type: Blockchain Smartphones, Crypto Hardware Wallets, Crypto Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sales (POS) Terminals

By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

By Application: Personal, Corporate

By End-User: Consumer, BFSI, Government, Retail and E-Commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecommunication, Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing)

By Geography: The global blockchain devices market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the blockchain devices global market, blockchain devices global market share, blockchain devices global market segments and geographies, blockchain devices market players, blockchain devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The blockchain devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ledger, SatoshiLabs, SIRIN LABS, Pundi X, Genesis Coin, GENERAL BYTES, HTC, RIDDLE&CODE, ShapeShift, Bitaccess, Coinsource, Samsung, Infineon Technologies, Helium Systems, AVADO, Lamassu Industries, SafePal, PAYMYNT, Modum, NXM Labs, Blockchain Luxembourg S.A, Tangem, Filament, Sikur, Covault, ELLIPAL, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

